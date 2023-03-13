Haggadah with over 75 pieces of art from 11 artists

Jewish Artist Collective produces Haggadah featuring 11 artists Out of the Narrows is a 144 page full-color complete Passover Haggadah with the Passover Seder in Hebrew, transliteration, and English, including all steps of the ceremony, rituals, prayers,

Ellen Holtzblat the First Cup of Wine “I will bring you out .” Woodblock print 10" x 8" “I will bring you out.” We say kiddush over the first cup of wine, recalling God’s promise to remove us from the narrow place, from our enslavement. We must leave some