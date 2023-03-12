Philippine group keen on Cần Thơ's agricultural products

VIETNAM, March 12 - CẦN THƠ — A representative of the Philippine group Vista Land said it is looking for business opportunities in Southeast Asia, including Việt Nam, with a desire to improve the quality of its food products.

The group said in its current field trip to Cần Thơ, it has so far found a number of potential products to introduce to the Philippines such as rice, fruits, shrimp, processed fish, snacks, and dried fruits. There are many other local goods of great potential, it said, adding a wish to learn more about them and rice products in Cần Thơ and the delta as well as the city’s opportunities for investment.

In a working session with the group on Saturday, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Dương Tấn Hiển said Cần Thơ, with its strength in high-tech farming, can meet the needs of clean agricultural and aquatic products that Vista Land cares about.

The city hopes that through the company’s surveys and meetings with businesses, sides involved can promote trade connections and investment cooperation in the future, he noted.

Cần Thơ authorities stated that the city always opens its door for investors seeking investment and cooperation chances.

In 2022, Cần Thơ exported US$101.98 million worth of products to the Philippine market, mainly rice, seafood, apparel, and medicine. It spent $1.02 million to buy goods, mostly medicinal ingredients, from the nation. — VNS