Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses: 4600 South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Friday, March 11, 2023, in the 4600 South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 12:58 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was approaching their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, shot the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects did not obtain the victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia