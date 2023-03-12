Snack POS Partners with Sunmi to Revolutionize Restaurant Experience with State-of-the-Art Hardware

Snack POS, a leading provider of point-of-sale (POS) solutions for restaurants, is proud to announce its partnership with Sunmi, a global hardware technology company, to bring state-of-the-art hardware to restaurants across the world.

The partnership with Sunmi will enable Snack POS to offer its restaurant partners access to Sunmi's advanced hardware technology. This includes Sunmi's cutting-edge point-of-sale hardware and mobile payment devices, which will allow restaurants to process transactions more efficiently, securely, and effectively. This partnership will also enable Snack POS to expand its reach to more restaurants, helping them provide a more seamless and enjoyable dining experience to their customers.

With this partnership, restaurants using Snack POS will be able to leverage Sunmi's innovative hardware to improve their overall operations. Sunmi's devices are designed to help restaurants enhance their customer service, improve the accuracy of their order-taking and payment processing, and streamline their overall operations. This will help restaurants to focus on what they do best – creating great food and providing excellent service – while leaving the technical details to Snack POS and Sunmi.

"Snack POS is excited to partner with Sunmi to offer our customers access to the most advanced POS hardware on the market," said Shmuly Preizler, CEO of Snack POS. "We believe this partnership will allow us to take our service to the next level and help our restaurant partners to provide a better overall experience to their customers. We look forward to working with Sunmi and our restaurant partners to bring this innovative technology to restaurants across the world."

About Snack POS

Snack POS is a leading provider of point-of-sale (POS) solutions for restaurants. Its cloud-based platform allows restaurants to manage their entire operations, from orders and payments to inventory and reporting, all from one central location. Snack POS is committed to helping restaurants of all sizes to grow and thrive, by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive market.

About Sunmi

Sunmi is a global hardware technology company that specializes in developing cutting-edge hardware devices for a variety of industries, including retail, hospitality, and finance. Sunmi's devices are designed to help businesses improve their efficiency, security, and customer experience, by offering innovative features such as mobile payments, cloud-based data management, and advanced security measures. With its commitment to quality and innovation, Sunmi is quickly becoming a leader in the hardware technology industry.

For more information about Snack POS and its partnership with Sunmi, please visit snackhq.com or contact Rachel Kimberly at rachelk@snackhq.com.

