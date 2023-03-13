Outbound Contact Center Software Leader Convoso to Speak, Sponsor, and Host at LeadsCon in Las Vegas
SaaS innovator Convoso to host panel, multiple networking events, and a Dr. Phil celebrity impersonator at annual gathering of lead generation professionals
We’re looking forward to meeting with our customers, partners, and others in the lead gen space, and to share best practices about how to navigate and be profitable in this industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convoso, provider of outbound contact center solutions, is a Platinum Sponsor and key player at this year’s LeadsCon, the largest US lead generation networking event, running March 13-15, 2023 at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The annual conference brings together the performance marketing community and lead generation professionals.
— Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder
Highlights of Convoso’s participation include:
– Sponsoring General Registration
– Welcoming celebrity guest “Dr. Phil” to help relieve call center anxiety
– Co-hosting an invitation-only networking reception with partners Contact Center Compliance, Anura, and Call Gurus.
– Hosting a “Happy Hour Powered by DX5”; a Convoso Customer Advisory Board breakfast; and a private CEO invitation dinner
– CEO Nima Hakimi speaking on the Convoso hosted LeadsCon panel discussion, “How to Reach More Prospects in 2023.” The panel takes place March 15 at 9 am in the Terrace Ballroom and will be moderated by PACE (Professional Associations for Customer Engagement) Executive Director Rob Seaver. Panelists include executives from Digital Market Media, What If Media Group, and SmartFinancial.
– Exhibiting with two large trade show booths: One focusing on why the speed and power Convoso’s solution gives customers a competitive advantage. The other booth invites guests to “Do the Math” and calculate the ROI of their software investment.
“We’ve been in this business a long time and have many strong relationships with successful companies and industry leaders,” said Convoso CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi. “LeadsCon is an opportunity for us to gather and share our knowledge and experience with each other as well as folks who are newer to lead generation and performance marketing. We’re excited to have such a large team and presence this year. We’re all looking forward to meeting with our customers and partners in person, and others in the lead gen space, and to share best practices about how to be effective and profitable in this industry.”
About Convoso
Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso’s IVA is now in Beta.
About LeadsCon
LeadsCon brings together performance marketers from across the globe for the largest lead generation event of the year, with three days of networking and content featuring the top experts in lead gen and performance marketing.. Executive-level speakers provide new strategies and unique insights to start nurturing and converting more quality leads. LeadsCon is attended by all business segments with high levels of attendance coming from 25 main verticals including mortgage/lending, insurance, fintech, EDU, legal, home services, and healthcare.
Cory Plachy
Convoso
+1 888-456-5454
press@convoso.com
Convoso guest Dr Phil will be at LeadsCon 2023