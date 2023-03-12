Pelosi Statement on Second Anniversary of American Rescue Plan

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking two years since the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law:

"On this day two years ago, Democrats ignited a beacon of hope for America’s families, as President Biden signed into law our American Rescue Plan. Two years later, families are feeling the impact of this life-saving, life-changing law.

"Our nation has seen the strongest two years of job growth on record with 12.4 million jobs created and a small business boom, with equity and justice. Health care is more affordable and accessible than ever before. With massive support for state and local government, we honored our frontline heroes: from health care workers and first responders to teachers and transportation workers, and more.

"Democrats forged this progress without one Republican vote. Under President Biden’s leadership, Democrats are fighting to build on this foundation as we continue to put People Over Politics."