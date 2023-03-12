Resilience Institute Announces the Latest Evolution in Resilience Measurement for the Workplace

The latest version of the Resilience Diagnostic assessment offers a simplified end-user experience with enhanced group reporting and benchmarking capability.

The evolution of the Resilience Institute framework and toolkit addresses the concerns of organizations wishing to bolster human strengths and mitigate workplace risks such as mental distress. It also delivers advanced benchmarking capability and insights, enabling leaders to target training interventions based on the areas most in need of attention.

Resilience Institute founder, Dr Sven Hansen, said, "Version 5 of our Resilience Diagnostic integrates engagement, wellbeing, mental health, EAP, resilience and performance indicators into one five-minute confidential assessment."

Version 5 of the Resilience Diagnostic incorporates Polyvagal Theory and Evolutionary Biology, also highlighting the importance of nature and environmental stewardship. The tool is simpler and faster to use and further strengthens the Resilience Institute's proven v4 model and psychometrics. Upon submitting the assessment, individuals receive a comprehensive, confidential report detailing their personal strength and risk factors mapped to 10 categories of the resilience spiral.

Organizations receive comprehensive and multi-perspective group reports highlighting:

Fitness to perform

Mental skills

Emotional intelligence

Well-being

Engagement

Resilience

Mental Health

Dr Sven Hansen said, "With detailed aggregate scoring on 50 factors, organizations gain knowledge for precision training and skillful leadership. Featuring global benchmarks for industry, age and gender, you know exactly what your people and your teams need. With an annual assessment, you can track the impact and success of your initiatives. You save by integrating multiple assessments into one proven tool."

For the month of March 2023, the Resilience Institute is inviting individuals and organizations to pilot version 5 of the Resilience Diagnostic.

About the Resilience Diagnostic

The Resilience Diagnostic is an assessment tool that provides comprehensive insights across multiple dimensions of human resilience, including mental fitness, well-being, emotional intelligence, cognitive skills, and high performance. Individuals receive a rich, interactive report featuring action plans, traffic light signals, and comprehensive resource libraries. HR executives and leaders receive reports highlighting the strengths and risks across the team, with custom reporting categories and benchmarking capability.

The Resilience Diagnostic was launched in 2008 and has been used by organizations globally to measure, map and benchmark resilience competencies across their teams. The ability to measure resilience provides a blueprint for the Resilience Institute's Precision Training programs.

About the Resilience Institute

The Resilience Institute is a leading provider of resilience research, training, and technology solutions. They work with organizations that believe in growing people to elevate performance and transform culture. With their research-based digital toolkit and a network of expert consultants, they deliver training to Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, NGOs, sports teams, universities, and governments via regional hubs worldwide.

The Resilience Institute Global is a B Corp Certified (Pending) organization.

