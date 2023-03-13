EverYellow Launches Innovative Platform to Address Workplace Stress and Burnout
Mental Fitness App and Teams Dashboard Provide Personalized Coaching and Real-Time Insights for People and Culture Managers
People leaders often think they have ticked the wellbeing box not realizing that what they are paying for is not being used by most who need it.”CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christchurch, NZ. EverYellow, a mental fitness startup, has launched an innovative platform that helps businesses address workplace stress and burnout. The platform comprises two key components: a highly personalized mental fitness app and a dashboard that provides real-time insights into employee wellbeing.
— Alan Cox, Founder
• Burnout and stress are major issues for employers
• EAP and mental wellbeing apps have very low utilization
• Self-report surveys and tools provide skewed and misleading data
• EverYellow is a platform that solves these issues
• Innovative mental conditioning approach
• Industry-leading efficacy and engagement proved through research
According to Gallup, over 70% of employees are struggling with stress and overwhelm, and research shows that burnout costs employers $3,400 for every $10,000 dollars in salary. Traditional solutions like EAPs and mental wellbeing apps have been underutilized. EAP is only used by 6-8% of employees and over 96% of mental wellness apps are deleted within the first 14 days.
"People leaders often think they have ticked the wellbeing box not realizing that what they are paying for is not being used by most who need it," said Alan Cox, Founder of EverYellow. "Our platform provides a more effective and engaging way to address stress and burnout."
EverYellow's mental fitness app uses passive mental conditioning to provide highly personalized coaching sessions based on the user's wellbeing profile and personality type. The app provides a continuous stream of knowledge, motivation, and guidance against a backdrop of music and sounds.
EverYellow is being used by thousands of people globally and has already gained hundreds of five-star reviews. The app is shown to improve mental wellbeing in 78% of users within one week. Compared to an industry-best 14-day retention rate of 3.6%, EverYellow is achieving over 52%.
The app is enjoyable to use and easy to fit into a busy day, thanks to its use of positive psychology as a content framework, repetition theory, and advanced personalization. The app is designed to address the root problems that lead to stress and burnout in a simple stress-free way, rather than placing unwanted demands on the user.
"After validating the MVP two years ago, we went forward with creating the app and developing a very large content base of specially designed and narrated content," said Alan Cox, Founder of EverYellow. "For the last 12 months, we have been going through rounds of validation via the research platform Prolific, refining the product until we've achieved world-leading efficacy and engagement."
The Teams Dashboard provides real-time insights into employee wellbeing, using aggregated and anonymized data collected from mobile app usage. This data is highly accurate, reliable, and useful, and provides people and culture managers with a powerful tool to monitor workplace wellbeing and identify potential issues before they become major problems.
"As a mental fitness app, EverYellow breaks down the stigma of using a mental wellbeing app," said Alan Cox, Founder of EverYellow. "People who would not use a traditional mental health or well-being app are not only happy to use EverYellow but they also share and promote it to work colleagues, creating a culture of wellbeing."
The app's unique passive mental conditioning feature allows the user to dial down the coaching track, while still receiving messaging on a subconscious level. This allows for extended use, even while focusing on other tasks, making it ideal for busy individuals.
EverYellow is an impact venture, with a mission to improve the lives of millions of people globally and help create a better world. "Our primary purpose is to improve the lives of as many people as we can, it's not about making huge profits," says Cox.
"EverYellow has been a game-changer for me," said Micheal Nees, CEO of the tourism company, Guest New Zealand. "By tuning into EverYellow first thing in the morning or even before important appointments during the day, I felt an almost immediate impact on my mental wellbeing and confidence levels. The exercise feels like listening to a wise old friend or caring partner open your eyes and see what really matters. After using EverYellow for almost two years daily, I can truly recommend anyone to give it a go as well."
For more information about EverYellow and its new platform, visit the company's website at www.everyellow.com.
Alan Cox
EverYellow
press@everyellow.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok