Croc Coatings Introduces New Innovative Flooring Solutions to Revamp Outdoor Spaces
North Idaho-based Croc Coatings introduces new innovative concrete coatings to protect and beautify outdoor areas for homeowners and businesses.
Croc Coatings' UV-resistant coatings offer the perfect solution for anyone looking to protect their outdoor patios, pool decks and walkways while adding aesthetic appeal.”POST FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For homeowners and businesses looking for a way to add beauty and protection to their outdoor concrete patios, pool decks, and walkways, Croc Coatings has the perfect solution. The company's UV-resistant concrete coatings offer a range of benefits that protect outdoor surfaces from damage caused by weather conditions like harsh sunlight, rain, extreme temperatures, and the multiple freeze-thaw cycles that occur each season in the Northwest. In the past, contractors relied on epoxy-based products to coat concrete, however they were prone to failure after a few years. Croc Coatings are 10 times more flexible and 4 times more durable than epoxy and are UV resistant. This new flooring solution combined with excellent service and installations has made Croc Coatings one of the fastest growing companies in North Idaho and Spokane.
Croc Coatings’ innovative flooring solution offer a range of benefits for outdoor areas, including:
Protection from Sunlight: Croc Coatings’ UV-resistant coating blocks harmful UV rays from the sun, preventing them from damaging the concrete surface. This helps to prevent fading, discoloration, and brittleness over time.
Durable and Long-Lasting: The coatings are formulated to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, including foot traffic, vehicles, and exposure to most chemicals, making them a durable and long-lasting option.
Low Maintenance: Croc Floors require minimal maintenance, making them a popular choice for outdoor areas. They are easy to clean and do not require frequent sealing or reapplication like most sealers. The floors come with a 15-year warranty.
Aesthetic Appeal: Croc concrete coatings come in a variety of colors and finishes, allowing homeowners to customize the look of their outdoor area. They can be applied in a variety of colors and textures, adding a decorative touch to outdoor surfaces. Their new Hybrid designs add a natural look to outdoor patios and walkways.
Cost-Effective: Croc concrete coatings are a cost-effective solution for outdoor areas. They are less expensive than replacing concrete surfaces and require less maintenance than other coatings like epoxy, paints or stains.
Environmentally Friendly: Croc concrete coatings are an environmentally friendly option as they reduce the need for regular maintenance and replacement. This reduces the amount of waste generated and the use of chemicals, making them a sustainable solution.
Businesses in nearby Coeur d’Alene, Idaho have found Croc Coatings to be an excellent solution for their patios and entryways. Consistently ranked one of the top tourist destinations in the USA, Coeur d’Alene’s quaint downtown greets tourists with shops like Mountain Madness Soap Company. They invested in a new Croc Floor entryway along Sherman avenue to great their guests.
Homeowners and businesses who Invest in Croc concrete coatings have found it to be an excellent way to protect outdoor areas, turn ugly concrete into aesthetically pleasing areas and ensure they look great for years to come. For more information about Croc Coatings' UV-resistant concrete coatings, visit their website or contact them today.
