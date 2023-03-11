Crabtree Toyota Adds the 2023 Toyota Camry to Its Inventory in Watertown, Connecticut

Customers near the Watertown area in Connecticut in search of a sedan should check out the 2023 Toyota Camry now available at Crabtree Toyota.

WATERTOWN, Conn., March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sedans have become a popular choice of vehicle owing to its lower-to-the-ground build and better drive quality. Customers in Watertown, Connecticut, planning to purchase a top-quality sedan should check out the 2023 Toyota Camry now available at Crabtree Toyota, a well-reputed automotive dealership in the locality. Currently, there are three models available in this dealership's inventory with a minimum selling price of $31,108.

The 2023 Toyota Camry has an elevated exterior design and an available chrome-accented front grille with standard LED headlight adds to the style. It has a low roofline and a sleek front end to complement the color options. Prospective buyers can choose the available robust 3.5L V6 engine and All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system for superior performance. This sedan's modernized interior is highlighted by the available 9-in. touchscreen multimedia display. It also comes with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility for seamless smartphone integration. Drivers can also make use of the available color Head-Up Display (HUD) for projecting the essential information right onto the windshield to help stay focused on the road ahead. When it comes to safety, it also comes with the Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+ (TSS 2.5+) - a suite of advanced driver assistance features.

Car shoppers are encouraged to visit the Crabtree Toyota dealership, located at 832 Straits Turnpike, Watertown, Connecticut, 06795. Interested parties can easily schedule a test drive of the 2023 Toyota Camry. Drivers can contact the dealership's customer care team at 475-549-0865 for any further information requests and inquiries.

