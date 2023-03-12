J Book Cover Design Unveils Design Solution for Authors, Writers, and Self-Publishers of All Genres
UNITED STATES, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J Book Cover Design: Providing Quality Custom Book Cover Design and Book Formatting Services for all genres with Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed.
J Book Cover Design is pleased to announce the launch of its new service designed to assist authors, writers, and self-publishers of all genres with creating visually appealing book covers. Backed by a team of skilled and innovative professionals, the design solution will ensure that the customer’s book cover stands out and captures the attention of potential readers.
J Book Cover Design recognizes that a book cover is a crucial aspect of any publication and should reflect the story it encompasses. With this in mind, their team of experienced professionals will work diligently to provide exceptional design solutions to create an eye-catching book cover that truly represents their book's contents.
"We are excited to launch our design solution for authors, writers, and self-publishers," said a spokesperson for J Book Cover Design. "We are confident that our team's experience and creativity will enable us to provide high-quality and visually appealing book covers that will not only capture the essence of the story but also set it apart from others in the market".
The design process at J Book Cover Design is tailored to meet the unique needs of each author and self-publisher, ensuring that the final product is both aesthetically pleasing and effective in conveying the author's book's message. With a commitment to excellence, J Book Cover Design strives to exceed expectations with every project.
Customers can expect to receive a first ebook cover design draft of their design within five days, followed by high-resolution 300dpi upload-ready digital, print, and web files in PNG, JPEG, and PDF formats. The company does not charge any additional fees for stock images. Customers are also provided with licensing and rights to the final design and can expect 24/7 customer support.
With a commitment to excellence, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all its custom ebook cover designs. Customers can be confident that their design will accurately represent their story and meet their unique needs. For those who require the original and editable design file (PSD), J Book Cover Design can provide it.
In addition, to cover design, J Book Cover Design offers book formatting services. With a quick turnaround time of three days, customers can expect their book to be formatted and sent via email. The service includes upload-ready publishing files at no extra cost, ensuring that customers have everything they need to publish their books with ease.
Whether customers need Paperback/hardcover design, ebook design, book formatting services, or all of the above, J Book Cover Design is ready to help. Their design solutions and commitment to excellence make them the ideal choice for those looking to create a visually appealing book cover. Visit their website today to get started.
For more information, visit: https://jbookcoverdesign.com/.
Joshua Bruce
J Book Cover Design is pleased to announce the launch of its new service designed to assist authors, writers, and self-publishers of all genres with creating visually appealing book covers. Backed by a team of skilled and innovative professionals, the design solution will ensure that the customer’s book cover stands out and captures the attention of potential readers.
J Book Cover Design recognizes that a book cover is a crucial aspect of any publication and should reflect the story it encompasses. With this in mind, their team of experienced professionals will work diligently to provide exceptional design solutions to create an eye-catching book cover that truly represents their book's contents.
"We are excited to launch our design solution for authors, writers, and self-publishers," said a spokesperson for J Book Cover Design. "We are confident that our team's experience and creativity will enable us to provide high-quality and visually appealing book covers that will not only capture the essence of the story but also set it apart from others in the market".
The design process at J Book Cover Design is tailored to meet the unique needs of each author and self-publisher, ensuring that the final product is both aesthetically pleasing and effective in conveying the author's book's message. With a commitment to excellence, J Book Cover Design strives to exceed expectations with every project.
Customers can expect to receive a first ebook cover design draft of their design within five days, followed by high-resolution 300dpi upload-ready digital, print, and web files in PNG, JPEG, and PDF formats. The company does not charge any additional fees for stock images. Customers are also provided with licensing and rights to the final design and can expect 24/7 customer support.
With a commitment to excellence, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all its custom ebook cover designs. Customers can be confident that their design will accurately represent their story and meet their unique needs. For those who require the original and editable design file (PSD), J Book Cover Design can provide it.
In addition, to cover design, J Book Cover Design offers book formatting services. With a quick turnaround time of three days, customers can expect their book to be formatted and sent via email. The service includes upload-ready publishing files at no extra cost, ensuring that customers have everything they need to publish their books with ease.
Whether customers need Paperback/hardcover design, ebook design, book formatting services, or all of the above, J Book Cover Design is ready to help. Their design solutions and commitment to excellence make them the ideal choice for those looking to create a visually appealing book cover. Visit their website today to get started.
For more information, visit: https://jbookcoverdesign.com/.
Joshua Bruce
J Book Cover Design
jbookcoverdesign@gmail.com