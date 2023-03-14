CW & TWENTY HANDS HIGH’s SINGLE “BACK TO WICHITA” CURRENTLY SPUN ACROSS 25 MIDWESTERN COUNTRY RADIO STATIONS
Country/southern rock band CW & Twenty Hands High’s single “Back to Wichita” hit country radio airwaves last week, with spins across twenty-five stations in the Midwest. Photo / PAH Photography. Click photo to enlarge.
The band’s single “Back to Wichita” has grown from 133,000 plays – 58,000 on Spotify + 75,000 in retail stores Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Ace Hardware, and Subway – to 350,000+ across digital platforms and streaming outlets. Photo / Mike Davenport. Click photo to enlarge.
CW & TWENTY HANDS HIGH WALKS TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO MUSIC AWARDS RED CARPET ON 3.27.23; PERFORMS 2 NIGHTS AT 6TH ANNUAL MESA MUSIC FESTIVAL IN AZ 4.14 - 4.15.23.
LISTEN to “Back to Wichita” HERE.
“You always wonder if a song of yours is going to get played on the radio. It's one of those things that is surreal. It's even harder to imagine "Back to Wichita'' being spun on so many stations. It's exciting and humbling at the same time!” says CW, the frontman of the band.
CW & Twenty Hand High will make their debut on the red carpet at the end of this month, at the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards in Arlington. The annual event features the award ceremony with special guest appearances and performances from some of the state’s biggest artists. Some of the past recipients of the awards given out include Texas-native Cody Johnson, who’s lauded 2016 album, “Gotta Be Me,” snagged “Male Vocalist of the Year” that year and again in 2018. This year, Country music singer-songwriter Pat Green, along with William Clark Green, Randy Rogers, Bri Bagwell, and Kin Faux Band are all up for “Album of the year.”
In April, CW & Twenty Hands High will play two nights at The 6th Annual Mesa Music Festival, a 15,000-attended, three-day music event that showcases 200 bands performing a variety of country, rock, pop, indie, folk, hip-hop, soul, and metal music, plus industry veterans, food and fun. Sponsored by the city of Mesa, the annual event has become a premier emerging artist symposium in Arizona. Some of the past keynote speakers have been former American Idol judge Randy Jackson and MTV metalhead Matt Pinfield, while seasoned acts like Hoobastank have headlined. This year alternative-rock band Everclear will headline the festivities.
One of country music’s hottest bands in the Rocky Mountain region, CW & Twenty Hands High is proof that there’s strength in numbers.
The band’s single “Back to Wichita” has grown from 133,000 plays – 58,000 on Spotify + 75,000 in retail stores Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Ace Hardware, Subway and more – to 350,000+ across digital platforms and streaming outlets. What’s more, the song has netted a nod for “Song of the Year” by the Mississippi Music Foundation. Another impressive feat is the CW & Twenty Hands High’s online presence with its Facebook page, which boasts an online fan community of 57,000+ followers.
“It has been an incredible privilege to see how far the band has come so far,” says CW, the founder of the country and southern rock outfit. “But I’m just getting started.”
The country crooner has been blazing trails since forming his Colorado-based band in 2017. Working relentlessly to grow CW & Twenty Hands High’s popularity among venue promoters and country music enthusiasts, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist has also crafted a solid set list of original songs.
Not going unnoticed, the band’s growing fan base took a shine to some of the originals, such as “Same Ol' Star,” which has been streamed 51,000+ times since the single was released six months ago. The songs “Live by the Sword,” “Tin Roof Romance,” “Hillbilly Heart” have also fared well and become two-step dance favorites during their shows.
WATCH “Same Ol' Star” Video NOW.
In addition to the band’s original work, CW & Twenty Hands High also plays a variety of music from The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Cash, George Strait, Merle Haggard, to the more recent country hits from Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and Cody Johnson.
“We play a lot of up-tempo songs because we like to keep the party going. Our show has to make people want to dance. My motto is, ‘I want to keep the dancers on the floor the entire night, period.’”
The band’s name, CW says, comes from his height of 6 feet, 4 inches. “When I was trying to come up with names, I thought, ‘If I was a horse, I would be nineteen hands high barefoot. With boots and a hat on, I would be twenty hands high.'”
The hard work for CW & Twenty Hands High has paid off. Along with his Denver cohorts, lead guitarist Mark Gabert, bassist Jodie Woodward, and drummer Scotty Rivera, CW & Twenty Hands High has opened for national acts like Pat Green, Wade Bowen, Josh Ward, Pam Tillis, Chancey Williams, Suzy Bogguss, and Sam Riggs.
“We’ve been able to perform 300 shows in the last two years, playing throughout Colorado and parts of Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Utah.”
About CW & Twenty Hands High:
Born in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, in the small town of Gallipolis, Ohio, CW left his hometown at age 18 to join the Navy in Virginia. By the time he was 38, he knew it was time to close that chapter and start a new one. A job offer to move from his home state to Denver kept him busy from 2014 to 2017, but ultimately, he says the desire to pursue music full time took precedence. Also, a couple of chance encounters with Denver music icon and R&B/Blues singer Hazel Miller, who told him, “I know a good voice when I hear one. You need to be on stage,” reaffirmed he was on the right path. Today, CW and his band zig-zags the states, playing some of the region's hottest honky-tonks and dancehalls flecked across CO and the surrounding states, including the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar and the Outlaw Saloon (Cheyenne Frontier Days) in WY, the Beacon Icehouse in MO, Joe’s Honky Tonk in NE, the Wichita Union Stockyards in KS, and the Grizzly Rose and The Whiskey Baron in Colorado, to name a few.
