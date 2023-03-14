CW & TWENTY HANDS HIGH’s SINGLE “BACK TO WICHITA” CURRENTLY SPUN ACROSS 25 MIDWESTERN COUNTRY RADIO STATIONS

Country/southern rock band CW & Twenty Hands High’s single “Back to Wichita” hit country radio airwaves last week, with spins across twenty-five stations in the Midwest. Photo / PAH Photography. Click photo to enlarge.

The band’s single “Back to Wichita” has grown from 133,000 plays – 58,000 on Spotify + 75,000 in retail stores Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Ace Hardware, and Subway – to 350,000+ across digital platforms and streaming outlets. Photo / Mike Davenport. Click photo to enlarge.