Naenka Tech China Gains Fame for Offering Wide Variety of High-Quality Headphones
The company is gaining fame for offering a high-end variety of headphones at competitive rates.
Naenka Tech China was founded in 2011 by Andrew Guo and is a reputable company focused on offering high-quality, comfortable, and leading-edge technology. The company's global overseas market is growing rapidly, with its channels spanning 26 countries and regions and is highly appreciated for offering wireless bone conduction headphones integrated with cutting-edge functionality and features. By providing users with high-quality sound when listening to their favourite artists, the company aims to provide them with the best audio experience.
Through the help of technicians and a focus on research, Naenka Tech China continues to push the boundaries of Bluetooth technology and comfort forward. Since it launched, the company has released a variety of industry-shaking products, Runner Diver bone conduction swimming headphones, Runner Pro waterproof sports headphones, Runner Caller bluetooth bone conduction headphones with mic, and Runner Chic ultra-lightweight wireless headsets. Every product is innovatively designed, aiming to support the user's habits at an affordable price. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has adopted AF full shock directivity technology to improve sound quality and volume without affecting pitch sensitivity or earphone comfort, resulting in a more comfortable and advanced sound quality experience for users.
"As an industry, we have progressed well beyond the days of having to carry around a 12-kilogram boombox over the shoulder. In the spirit of service, we provide domestic sports teams with custom-developed headsets and commit 10% of our annual sales to research and developing the next best product. Some of our primary research focuses include the verification of titanium-alloy shells, combatting sound leakage, and otherwise continuing to advance the technology available for our industry," states Andrew Guo, the CEO of Naenka Tech China.
In collaboration with Toronto-based musician William Arnaldo, Andrew and Mr Arnaldo enriched Naenka products with various music styles, chasing after the purest sound possible. Moreover, the company has gained credibility for providing top-notch and advanced technological products across different regions. With quality service and musical appreciation as core principles, the company maintains a commitment to those throughout the world.
The CEO adds, "Although we are committed to design and purpose, we focus equally on the sound quality of our products. We believe that it is our responsibility to provide the service of quality and musical appreciation to those everywhere."
About The Company
As a company dedicated to great quality, comfortable wear, and style, Naenka is bringing listeners a healthier way to listen. With the establishment of the Naenka Acoustics Laboratory in 2021, the company has developed a variety of industry-shaping products, including the Naenka TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds and the Naenka Runner Series Bone Conduction Headphones.
