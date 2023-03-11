Cooperation in the field of ensuring food security discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

11/03/2023

88

On March 11, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the FAO Deputy Director-General, Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Vladimir Rakhmanin, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the international conference "Partnership for food security in the face of climate change".

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of food and environmental security, rational environmental management, as well as joint work in the field of digital land cadastre.

R.Meredov stressed that Turkmenistan highly appreciates the activities of the FAO and intends to further develop cooperation in this direction, primarily with the Subregional Office for Central Asia. The minister noted that holding a regional conference in Ashgabat jointly with FAO on food security and climate change is a big step in the field of adaptation of agriculture to the negative impact of climate change.

In turn, V.Rakhmanin expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for organizing an international forum at a high level and emphasized the great contribution of Turkmenistan to solving issues related to ensuring food security, as well as full support for both country and regional projects implemented by FAO.

Pointing to the relevance of the conference, the guest noted that within the framework of the forum, the participants put forward a number of specific proposals for consolidating efforts in the field of food security.