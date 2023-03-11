Seven52Creative Appoints Lee Dinsdale as Non-Executive Director to Drive Business Performance
Award Winning Agency, Seven52Creative, is delighted to announce as Non-Executive Director the appointment of Lee Dinsdale MBA from Logros Advisory Partners.MANCHESTER BUSINESS PARK AVIATOR WAY, MANCHESTER , UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The role will involve Lee working closely with Seven52Creative´s founder Jamie Barr to improve business performance, contribute to the long-term business strategy, and assist with business development opportunities.
Seven52Creative works across multiple industries at all levels and their services are tailored to each client's unique needs. No matter the timeline or budget, they can find a solution to the situation.
Jamie says, “Seven52 has grown rapidly over the last three years. We felt now was the right time to strengthen our team to support business development and international expansion into new markets. Lee´s background in finance, leadership development and marketing enhances our customer relationships and maintains a competitive edge.
Lee says, “Jamie and I have been working closely over the last 12 months, and therefore I am delighted to continue assisting Seven52Creative’s growth journey. The company provides excellent design and quality of service, and international expansion demonstrates its ambition.”
Logros Advisory Partners is an independent, specialist and trusted UK company supporting SMEs by investing in their resources and capabilities to innovate and transform their enterprise value, making a real impact for a sustainable future.
About Seven52Creative
Seven52Creative is a creative agency with a mission to ignite the brand potential of its clients in terms of sales success, brand recognition, and reputation through branding, website design, and digital marketing.
