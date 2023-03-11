Ben Wilson, MD, at Woolfson Eye First in Asheville to Offer Light Adjustable Lens™ Implant

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolfson Eye Institute, a premier provider of LASIK and cataract surgery, announced that Ben Wilson, MD, will begin implanting the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL) later this month. He is the first in the region to offer the LAL to patients.

The state-of-the-art technology is the only intraocular lens implant that enables eye care providers to non-surgically customize a patient's vision after cataract surgery.

"RxSight's Light Adjustable Lens allows ophthalmologists to give cataract patients even more precise vision than ever before," said Dr. Wilson, a board-certified surgeon at Woolfson Eye Insitute. "We're always striving to provide the best care possible for our patients, and with this new technology we are living up to that goal."

About 50% of Americans will develop cataracts by age 75 making cataract surgery the most commonly performed procedure in the United States. The number of procedures is projected to increase as life expectancies continue to rise. Cataracts form when the eye's natural lens begin to become cloudy, which results in reduced quality of vision.

Cataracts only worsen with time until removal of the lens is medically indicated. During surgery, the natural lens is replaced with a clear synthetic one. Until now, surgeons relied upon the accuracy of pre-surgery measurements to attempt to optimize a patient's post-operative vision result. RxSight's Light Adjustable Lens is changing by adding the ability to customize vision non-invasively after surgery.

Studies show that patients who receive the LAL and the recommended post-surgery treatments were more likely to achieve 20/20 vision (or even better) without glasses compared to cataract patients who have standard lens implants.1 The LAL is made of proprietary material that can be adjusted post-surgery using the RxSight Light Delivery Device to deliver targeted ultraviolet light treatments. The Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) can be adjusted to meet the patient's lifestyle needs.

Jonathan Woolfson, MD, founder and president of Woolfson Eye Institute, added, "Small variations in healing happen in most eyes. With the Light Adjustable Lens, we gain the ability to correct even small amounts of nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism without having to return to the operating room."

Ben Wilson, MD, is a board-certified comprehensive ophthalmologist specializing in cornea, cataract, refractive, and laser surgery at Woolfson Eye Institute in the Asheville, North Carolina and the Johnson City, Tennessee offices.

Jonathan Woolfson, MD, is the founder and president of Woolfson Eye Institute. He has performed over 100,000 LASIK and similar vision correction procedures, including over 300 eye doctors. He has assembled a team of experts providing eye care and vision correction throughout the Southeast United States.

Woolfson Eye Institute, a major provider of eye care and vision correction was established by Jonathan Woolfson, MD and Tom Spetalnick, OD in 2002. The practice has grown to twelve locations in Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, with over 20 eye care providers and over 200 employees.

1 RxSight P160055: FDA Summary of Safety and Effectiveness Data. 2017.

