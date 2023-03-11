The Romanian Smart City President sounds the alarm: Artificial Intelligence is a reality in Romania

Smart City Industry Awards, 7 edition - Bucharest, Romania - Romanian Smart City Association 3

The Romanian Smart City Association is organizing the 7th edition of the Smart City Industry Awards, the largest event dedicated to the Smart City Industry

Artificial Intelligence is a reality in Romania, and it is essential for local authorities and companies to adopt it to achieve the best results.” — Eduard Dumitrașcu, President of the Romanian Smart City Association

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, March 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 30, 2023, the 7th edition of the Smart City Industry Awards will take place, the largest event dedicated to the Smart City Industry in Romania, organized by the Romanian Smart City Association (RSCA) and will bring together representatives of local authorities , companies and institutions working in the field of Smart City, to recognize the best, sustainable and innovative projects from communities in Romania.One of the key points of the event is the "Artificial Intelligence in the Transformation of Romanian Communities" conference, which will be held at the opening of the gala at the Parliament Palace. The president of RSCA, Eduard Dumitrașcu , said that the event is meant to raise an alarm and draw attention to the importance of artificial intelligence in the transformation of communities in Romania."More and more communities are starting to integrate such projects and initiatives. Although there is a lot of laughter on the sidelines of this topic, Artificial Intelligence is a reality in Romania and it is necessary for local authorities and companies to adopt it in their projects in order to achieve the best results. Our conference will bring together Smart City and AI experts who will discuss how AI can be used to support Smart City projects, and they will present successful cases where AI has been used in Smart City projects in other countries. It is important for Romania to align itself with the standards, but above all the European priorities regarding the implementation of artificial intelligence and take advantage of its benefits in the development of communities", declared Eduard Dumitrașcu.The speakers who have confirmed their presence at the opening conference: Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Marius Humelnicu – Senator, President of the IT Commission, President of the IT Commission, George Cristian Tuță – Deputy, President of the Commission for Automation and the Future of Work, Iurie Țurcanu – Former Deputy Prime Minister for Digitization from the Republic of Moldova, Gen. Anton Rog – Director of the National Cyberint Center, Vlad Stoica – President of Ancom, Gen. Sorin Bălan – Director of STS, Victor Vevera – Director General of ICI, Alexandru Kansou – Director General of Radiocom and Traian Urban – Director of Innovation Hub East – European Commission.During the conference, successful cases where artificial intelligence has been used in Smart City projects in other countries will be presented and discussed. Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences and learn about methods of implementing artificial intelligence in their projects.The event will bring together government officials, local authorities, representatives of companies that offer different solutions and components for Smart City projects, solution providers, both hardware and software, as well as directors of the largest companies and public institutions involved in Smart City projects and Smart Village.The participants will have the opportunity to meet ministers and secretaries of state, mayors and vice-mayors, presidents and vice-presidents of county councils and directors of the most important companies and public institutions involved in the Smart City and Smart Village projects.Finally, the event will provide business opportunities for the Smart City industry for all participants through networking sessions and the final cocktail.The event is organized by the Romanian Association for Smart City in partnership with EIT Urban Mobility, Ancom, Radiocom, the Capital City Hall - CTMB, STB, TPBI, ICI and with the special support offered by Urban Scope as Main Partner, Anadolu Automobil Rom, GeoData Services and BMF Grup as Platinum Partners, Integrisoft, Swarco, Telelink, Avitech and Scope Systems as Gold Partners, and Vodafone Business as Bronze Partner. The media partners of the event are Euronews, Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company, Phoenix Media, Go Tech, Cocor Media Channel, Agerpres, United Media, Bursa, Euromedia, IQads, Casa Verde, Klarmedia. The technology partners of this edition are Samsung, Graphtec and MyConnector along with SCIA friends La Fântâna, Ezra Brooks, Nordes Gin and Kafune.For more information about the event and the updated agenda, please visit the official website of the event: scia.ro.About the OrganizerThe Romanian Smart City Association (RSCA) is a non-governmental organization established in 2016 with the aim of supporting the development of smart cities in Romania (more than 300 members)

