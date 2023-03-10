Submit Release
Marat Khusnullin leads the Russian delegation at the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation with Tajikistan

RUSSIA, March 10 - Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has been appointed Chairman of the Russian delegation of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan. The corresponding directive was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Tajikistan is one of Russia’s partners. As part of the intergovernmental commission’s activities, we will continue to build up cooperation on a wide range of issues. In particular, we are developing the North-South and West-East transport corridors, which will help increase trade between our countries,” the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

On 2-3 March, Marat Khusnullin, as part of the delegation led by Mikhail Mishustin, visited Dushanbe, where he took part in meetings with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, and Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali.

In addition, Mr Khusnullin met with Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Sulaimon Ziyozoda and Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim. The parties discussed cooperation on railway and road transport.

