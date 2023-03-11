MEDIA ADVISORY: ONTARIO ENGLISH CATHOLIC TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATION ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Saturday, March 11 – Monday, March 13, 2023

Toronto, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What

OECTA Annual General Meeting

Saturday, March 11 – Monday, March 13, 2023

Media are invited to hear the address of the President, who will be available for questions afterwards

Where

Westin Harbour Castle Hotel

Metro Ballroom

1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON

When

Saturday, March 11

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Address of the President, Barb Dobrowolski

More than 800 participants will attend the Annual General Meeting as representatives of OECTA’s 45,000 members. Over the course of the three-day meeting, delegates will elect Provincial Executive members for the 2023-24 year and attend to the business of the Association.

OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.

Michelle Despault Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-818-7533 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca