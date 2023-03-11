Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: ONTARIO ENGLISH CATHOLIC TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATION ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Saturday, March 11 – Monday, March 13, 2023

Toronto, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What
OECTA Annual General Meeting
Saturday, March 11 – Monday, March 13, 2023
Media are invited to hear the address of the President, who will be available for questions afterwards

Where
Westin Harbour Castle Hotel
Metro Ballroom 
1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON

When        
Saturday, March 11
9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Address of the President, Barb Dobrowolski             

More than 800 participants will attend the Annual General Meeting as representatives of OECTA’s 45,000 members. Over the course of the three-day meeting, delegates will elect Provincial Executive members for the 2023-24 year and attend to the business of the Association.

 - 30 -

OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.


Michelle Despault
Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association
416-818-7533
m.despault@catholicteachers.ca

