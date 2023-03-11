Submit Release
2nd International Multidisciplinary Conference on SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT HEALTH & WELLNESS will be held on 1 April 2023

MindGlass Conference 2023 Banner

1st MindGlass Conference in local News

MindGlass Conference 2022 in News

Applications are invited to present your research work and read papers at this virtual conference being held in New Delhi, India, on 1 and April 2023

Date 09, March 2023
The multidisciplinary conference is being organized on by MindGlass WellBeing Pvt. Ltd., Delhi, India. The goal of the conference is to bring well-known experts in health, sciences, social sciences, and wellness together to talk about the latest developments in sustainable development and how they can be used to improve health. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn how to apply these principles in their own lives. There will be a series of talks, panel discussions, and scientific sessions at the conference. These will cover a wide range of topics related to technology and recent research work in sustainable development, health, and wellness.

Speakers and experts include leading experts from the fields of public health, physiotherapy, psychology, pharmaceutical, physics and pure science, information technology, environment, business and more. We hope that the knowledge gained from this event will be put to good use in helping to create a healthier and more sustainable future. The last date to register and send abstracts, papers or poster is 28th March 2023. For more information about the conference, please visit our website at https://mindglass.in/conference

The Multidisciplinary Virtual conference on "Sustainable Development: Health and Wellness" will be held on April 1, 2023.

Ashutosh Tiwari (Director)
MindGlass WellBeing Pvt. Ltd.
New Delhi, India – 110092
info@mindglass.in

Ashutosh Tiwari
MindGlass Wellbeing Pvt Ltd
+91 62604 74014
info@mindglass.in
