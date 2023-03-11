Civil defence work must be prepared early and from afar before incidents: PM

VIETNAM, March 11 -

HÀ NỘI — The civil defence work must be proactively carried out, prepared early, from afar and before any disasters, incidents, natural calamities or epidemics occur, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has said.

Chairing the first meeting of the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence in Hà Nội on March 10, PM Chính, who is also the committee’s head, hailed the committee for advising the Government and PM to direct ministries, agencies and localities to effectively cope with incidents, diesters and epidemics and conduct search and rescue operations.

Việt Nam also fulfilled its international obligations by joining in recovery efforts in the wake of disasters around the world, he said.

He asked its members and steering committees at all levels to effectively follow the Party and State’s policies and guidelines, including the Politburo’s Resolution No. 22-NQ/TW and the Government’s action programme on civil defence.

The PM requested enhancing the role and active participation of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, socio-political and mass organisations and people in civil defence, in which civil defence activities must be based on the people and take the people as the roots.

He urged strengthening international cooperation in the principle of ensuring the highest interests of the nation and people; respecting independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and complying with international conventions of which Việt Nam is a member.

The civil defence strategy must be linked with national, regional, sectoral, and local socio-economic development planning schemes, plans and strategies, he said, adding that civil defence works must emphasise "dual-use" function.

It is necessary to continue fine-tuning the Law on Civil Defence and building relevant legal documents while promoting the public-private partnership in the field in the principle of harmonising interests and sharing risks, the PM said.

At the meeting, the Government leader also assigned specific tasks to the ministries of National Defence; Agriculture and Rural Development; Natural Resources and Environment; Home Affairs; Transport; Construction; Planning and Investment; and Finance as well as authorities of cities and provinces. — VNS