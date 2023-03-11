Cytovance Biologics and Phenotypeca Collaborate to Enhance Saccharomyces cerevisiae Strain Development for Microbial Biomanufacturing

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance Biologics, Inc. (Cytovance Biologics), a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Phenotypeca Limited (Phenotypeca), a research and development organization with proprietary yeast expression technology that provides key advantages in recombinant protein manufacture, have entered into an agreement to provide optimized Saccharomyces cerevisiae strains for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The collaboration between Cytovance Biologics and Phenotypeca is expected to accelerate the development of high-performance yeast strains and to improve the efficiency of biologics production for biopharma clients by leveraging Cytovance Biologics’s extensive knowledge in microbial fermentation and Phenotypeca’s yeast strain development technology to produce high quality expressing cell lines. This collaboration extends Cytovance Biologics’ leadership in manufacturing microbial-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from end to end and expands Phenotypeca’s commercial reach.



Saccharomyces cerevisiae is widely used in the biopharmaceutical industry for the safe production of therapeutic proteins and other biologics, the strain breeding and genomic proprietary technology of Phenotypeca brings a new era of additional capabilities to this established technology. Saccharomyces cerevisiae is well suited to make certain types of human proteins and can be harnessed as tiny, efficient factories for producing biopharmaceuticals. More than 20 biopharmaceutical products have already been approved by the FDA using Saccharomyces cerevisiae as the manufacturing organism. This new relationship will allow Cytovance Biologics to provide global biopharma clients with service of end-to-end microbial fermentation process from early-phase process development to late phase manufacturing by leveraging Phenotypeca’s yeast strain development capabilities and its advanced technology platform.

"This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to leverage Phenotypeca’s expertise in yeast strain development to enhance our microbial capabilities. We look forward to working with Phenotypeca to develop high-performance Saccharomyces cerevisiae strains and advance the biologic through product lifecycle,” said Ping Zhang, CEO of Cytovance Biologics.

"Our technology platform has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and yield of biologics production, and we are excited to collaborate with Cytovance Biologics to bring our technology to new partners," said Johnny Cordiner, CEO of Phenotypeca.

About Cytovance Biologics

Cytovance Biologics, Inc. (Cytovance Biologics) is a leading biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that excels in the rapid and cost-effective development and manufacture of large molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Cytovance Biologics utilizes both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation to express monoclonal antibodies, fragment antibodies, bispecifics, enzymes, fusion proteins, vaccines, and other biological products, including plasmid DNA and cell-based therapeutics. In addition to its clinical and commercial CGMP API manufacturing services, Cytovance Biologics offers well-integrated development services supporting the entire product lifecycle, including cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, and process characterization. Our state-of-the-art facilities in Oklahoma City are designed to meet United States, European Union, and other global regulatory standards.

Cytovance Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and CGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from early-stage pre-clinical development to commercial production, for both mammalian and microbial. Further information can be found at www.cytovance.com.

