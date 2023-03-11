Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović

AZERBAIJAN, March 11

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović.

The sides touched upon the importance of the 10th Global Baku and emphasized that the number of influential guests participating in this event is increasing yearly. The sides noted that this international platform plays a significant role in terms of discussing topical issues on the world agenda.

During the conversation, meetings between the head of state and the former President of Croatia were recalled, and the successful development of Azerbaijan-Croatia bilateral ties was hailed.

