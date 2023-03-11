With the "Colombia: Destinations of Peace" seal, MinCIT encourages tourism as a driver of lasting peace
The purpose of the seal is to stimulate local and regional economies, promote employability, and strengthen ties between tourism and regional economies.FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism of Colombia has launched the "Colombia: Destinations of Peace" seal, which highlights stakeholders’ tireless work to build peace, promotes inclusive local and regional economies, and fosters opportunities for productive inclusion in the tourism sector.
The seal is inspired by the "Paz Naciente" (Nascent Peace) flower (Elaeagia pacisnasci), discovered in the municipality of El Peñón, Santander in the eastern Colombian Andes, a region that was previously off limits due to the armed conflict.
The Minister of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza, emphasized that "this seal invites unity as well as collective, arduous, continuous, and uninterrupted work to build a lasting peace, respecting regions’ legacies and their commitment to life."
Launched as part of the Anato 2023 Tourist Showcase, the seal is a mechanism that helps boost the local and regional economies involved in peace tourism, which have a drive and potential for tourism and have been affected by the armed conflict or have undertaken actions for conciliation and coexistence.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism of Colombia identified 7,500 product and service initiatives developed by stakeholders working to build peace in touristic places. This seal may be obtained by victims of the armed conflict, signatories of the peace agreement, disengaged and demobilized combatants, farmers in the process of substituting illicit crops, tourism service providers, and others.
This recognition opens the door to receive support from the Ministry to strengthen organizational and technical capacities in responsible tourism, improve and make productive chains more sustainable, and access new lines of financing, subsidies, and other tourism incentives.
In addition, the seal will help create a network of peace tourism destinations in which the different stakeholders in the tourism production chain will be able to participate in special regional, national, and international business matchmaking forums as part of the "Colombia: Destinations of Peace" movement.
The seal is a circular design that represents unity and collective work in this mission of building a lasting peace—inspired by those paving the way for reconciliation—and is surrounded by the colors of the Colombian flag as a symbol of fraternity.
So, when communities and visitors see this symbol, they will know that they are surrounded by those striving to make Colombia a tourist destination that is back on track, moving from an emerging or nascent peace towards a lasting peace.
