Chris Caldwell, CEO of United Renewables, Engages in Dialogue with Professor Kathleen O'Connor from London Business School

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Negotiation is often viewed as a means of winning or getting one's way, but according to Professor Kathleen O'Connor, Clinical Professor of Organisational Behaviour at London Business School, the key to successful negotiation is collaboration and empathy.

In a recent interview with green entrepreneur Chris Caldwell of United Renewables, O'Connor urged individuals to shift their mindset from negotiating to win, to negotiating to better understand others.

"Negotiation is not just about reaching an agreement, but also about learning and discovering new information," says O'Connor. "It's important to recognise that the other party may have different priorities and values than you do. By seeking to understand their perspective, you can find common ground and reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

O'Connor emphasised the importance of active listening and seeking to understand the other party's underlying interests and motivations. By doing so, individuals can build stronger relationships and achieve more successful outcomes in both personal and professional settings.

Caldwell, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the cleantech industry, echoed O'Connor's sentiments in a follow-up thought piece. He believes that negotiation is not adversarial, but collaborative, and that it is not about beating someone else, but creatively discovering shared solution space.

As the CEO of United Renewables, Caldwell has built his company on a whole-of-business climate strategy, constructing and operating renewable energy infrastructure across wind, tidal, solar, and anaerobic technologies. He is also a leading voice in the sustainable business community, hosting the fast-growing podcast Conversations on Climate.

As businesses and individuals increasingly prioritise sustainable, ethical decision-making, O'Connor and Caldwell's approach to negotiation could have far-reaching effects on the business landscape.

About Kathleen O'Connor:

Kathleen O'Connor is a Clinical Professor of Organisational Behaviour at London Business School. With extensive experience in organisational change and leadership development, O'Connor is a leading voice in the business community.

About Chris Caldwell:

Chris Caldwell is the CEO of United Renewables, a global constructor and operator of renewable energy infrastructure. With over 20 years of experience in the cleantech industry, Caldwell is a respected leader in the sustainable business community.

Conversations on Climate brings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Previous guests include Sir Andrew Likierman , Julio Dal Poz , Professor Jean-Pierre Benoît , Professor Ioannou , Tara Schmidt , Professor Dan Cable , Professor Zoe Chance , treeapp founders , and Professor Kathleen O’Connor .

All previous episodes can be found here . Related articles can be found here.

