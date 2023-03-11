Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:01 pm, members of the Third District responded to the 700 block of O Street, Northwest, for a report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, March 10, 2023, 19-year-old Alex Barry, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

