Suspect Sought in Attempted Bank Robbery Offense: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, March 10, 2023, in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:06 pm, the suspect entered the banking establishment and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The employees did not comply. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding these cases should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.

###