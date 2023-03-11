Submit Release
MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 400 Block of Mellon Street, Southeast

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the 400 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. 

The officers were dispatched at 10:25 PM to the 400 block of Lebaum Street, SE, for the sounds of gunshots. The officers arrived and found shell casings in the alley of the 400 block of Mellon Street, SE. The officers secured the alley to collect the evidence. At approximately 10:50 PM, the officers heard the sounds of gunshots coming from the same alley. An officer responded and an individual discharged a firearm. The officer discharged their firearm and observed the individual go into a residence. The officer provided a description of the residence and for the individual. A perimeter around the residence was established and the Emergency Response Team was requested. The officer was not injured. The Emergency Response Team entered the residence in search of the individual. No one was located inside the residence but a firearm was recovered.

The firearm that was recovered on the scene is pictured below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

