Vinitaly Meets the Voice: Joe Bastianich Sets the Stage for his New Book with a Vinitaly Sing-Along

There are always plenty of fascinating events happening during the Vinitaly Marathon, from sparkling wine seminars to terroir classes. But in this 55th Edition, we're seeing the Marathon take on a musical note with an uplifting singing event to debut Joe Bastianich's latest book, Il Grande Racconto Del Vino Italiano.

VERONA, Italy, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Between his restaurants, role on MasterChef Italia, and his latest adventures on Pechino Express, we know that Joe Bastianich is quite the busy guy. He is also an author with six books published including his latest release with Tiziano Gaia - Il Grande Racconto Del Vino Italiano.

To top that off, Bastianich is also a musician, releasing several records and performing across Italy and the States with his band Terza Classe. So, it's no surprise that the Italian Wine Podcast and Vinitaly International team thought to combine Joe's love of wine, words, and music at this year's 55th Edition with a fun new event.

On April 2nd, Sing-Along with Joe (Canta con Joe in Italian) will be a twist on the classic book presentation. Joe will come with his guitar ready to sing ten songs he specifically picked that pair with a wine from his book. To jazz things up, an attendee will be chosen to sing each song with him. Joe will pick a winner from the participants. The prize? A sandwich date with Joe during Vinitaly.

If you're curious about the songs, Joe is leaving that to surprise. The Italian Wine Podcast staff will provide the microphones. All you need to bring is your love of music and wine!

Do stay tuned for more details this upcoming week when the Italian Wine Podcast will host an IG Live to share all rules and details for the Sing-Along contest.

The event will be free and open to all ticketed Vinitaly guests. RSVP is highly suggested. You can register for the event now through the Vinitaly Plus site (https://liveshop.vinitaly.com/en/events/sing-along-with-joe/).

Curious to learn more about Joe? He's been a regular guest on the Italian Wine Podcast - don't be shy to check out his interviews before the event. And, after the event, the Sing-Along will be shared on the Mamma Jumbo Shrimp YouTube Channel along with the Italian Wine Podcast.

About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp (encompassing books, maps, and videos, bringing together a global community of wine, food, and travel), Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts almost 1300 recorded episodes with a growing online following of over 5 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com. Cin Cin!

Media Contact

Italian Wine Podcast Media Team - PDF version, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it

SOURCE Vinitaly