State leader values HCM City’s performance in safeguarding Fatherland

VIETNAM, March 10 - HCM CITY — The HCM City Party Committee held a conference on Friday to review the 10-year implementation of the resolution on safeguarding the Fatherland in the new context, issued at the 8th session of the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee.

The municipal Party Committee reported that over the last 10 years, Party committees, administrations, Việt Nam Fatherland Front committees, and socio-political organisations in HCM City seriously carried out the resolution and the Party’s guidelines on national defence.

In particular, the city has included the task of national defence in socio-economic development programmes and plans; guaranteed resources for defence and security protection; fulfilled the duties of sustainably reducing poverty, creating jobs, and ensuring social security; and properly carried out Party building work.

The great national solidarity has been enhanced while external relations and cooperation with international partners, including in defence and security, have been expanded, creating conditions for fast and sustainable development. Both the material and spiritual lives of local residents have continually been improved, heard the conference.

In his remarks, State President Võ Văn Thưởng attributed HCM City’s achievements in the resolution implementation partly to the strong resolve of local Party committees and administrations, the core role of military and public security units, the active engagement of the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees and socio-political organisations, and support from the public.

Setting tasks for the future, he requested the city both heed and apply the Party’s guidelines on Fatherland safeguarding in the new context; continue to firmly maintain political security and social order and safety; proactively prevent and resolutely fight against peace evolution schemes and sabotage plots of hostile forces; and take the initiative to crack down on crime.

The President asked HCM City to press on with the Party and political system building and rectification, strengthen and bring into play the great national solidarity, develop strong armed forces, and promote the development of culture, society, education and training, health care, and people’s quality of life.

He also demanded the southern metropolis fully capitalise on its advantages and geo-political position in foreign relations; improve the effectiveness of development cooperation with other countries, especially those in the Mekong sub-region, ASEAN, and major partners; expand people-to-people exchanges with other countries, particularly in the fields related to defence and security safeguarding; and combine internal resources with external ones to create momentum for fast and sustainable economic development. — VNS