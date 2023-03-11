Legislation Protecting the Privacy of Patients and Providers and Ensuring No One is Criminalized for Safe and Legal Health Care Passes Senate

For Immediate Release

Senate Passes Legislation on Issues Ranging from Health Care Delivery and Funding, Career and Technical Education, to the Promotion of Agritourism in New Mexico

Santa Fe, NM – Following a Senate Lobo victory at the 2023 Hoops 4 Hope Charity Basketball Game benefitting the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center on Thursday night, the New Mexico Senate convened for two floor sessions on March 10, 2023. The Senate passed a total of 17 pieces of legislation on issues ranging from health care delivery and funding, career and technical education, to the promotion of Agritourism in New Mexico. Highlights include:

Addressing Health Care Delivery in Taos County

Today the Senate approved Senate Bill 205, which enables Taos County to reauthorize their County Hospital Gross Receipts Tax for an additional ten years. With this legislation, Taos County may now submit the question of reauthorizing the County Hospital Gross Receipts Tax to voters. Revenue from this county-wide GRT supports student nursing programs, as well as for hospital capital projects in the county.

Protecting Patient and Provider Privacy for Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care

On a vote of 26-16, the Senate passed the Reproductive & Gender-Affirming Health Care Protection Act. Senate Bill 13 offers protection for confidential health care information related to reproductive health care and gender affirming health care, protections against criminal prosecution and abusive civil litigation (extradition, arrest, cooperation, subpoenas, summons), and protections related to licensure and professional discipline.

“Through this legislation, we are protecting patients and providers from ongoing threats to bodily autonomy. Senate Bill 13 makes clear New Mexico will not participate in other states’ attempts to punish providers, patients, or families who access the care they need to be happy, to be healthy, and to thrive,” said Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque).

“Having access to the full spectrum of gender-affirming care saves lives. I stand here for my trans siblings so they know they are seen, they are loved, they are heard,” said Senator Carrie Hamblen (D-Las Cruces).

Fully Leveraging Loan Programs to Expand Care in New Mexico

The Senate passed Senate Bill 423, which amends New Mexico Finance Authority loan programs relating to childcare, behavioral health, and primary care to enable them to be used for operating capital. Currently, these funds can only be used for construction, renovation, or expansion of facilities. As New Mexico continues to address a shortage of medical providers statewide, these revisions will be essential for workforce expansion and development.

Additional legislation passed on the Senate Floor today:

SB155 — USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND

SB464 — AGRITOURISM PROMOTION ACT

SB108 — CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION PROGRAM UNIT

SB075 — SALE OF UNLEADED FUEL AT AIRPORTS

SB453 — PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY PURCHASING

SB374 — COURT EMERGENCY PROPERTY RESERVE FUND

SB398 — HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSIONER EMPLOYMENT

SB472 — BALANCE INFO TO CERTAIN BORROWERS

HB148 — EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPT. TRIBAL AGREEMENTS

HB201 — EXTEND CERTAIN BOARD SUNSET DATE

HB377 — TOURISM DEPT. MARKETING EXCELLENCE BUREAU

HB268 — ARROYO HONDO ARRIBA LAND GRANT

HB125 — SCHOOL DUAL CREDIT TASK FORCE

HB370 — SURPRISE BILLING PROTECTION ACT SUNSET DATE

