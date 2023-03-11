Likelike Highway Honolulu bound closure to repair sinking near Valley View Drive

Main, News Posted on Mar 10, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be doing emergency drainage work requiring the closure of the Honolulu bound lanes of Likelike Highway in the vicinity of Valley View Drive. Starting from 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, Likelike Highway will be fully closed in the Honolulu bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive and traffic will be detoured to the H-3 Freeway.

The emergency drainage work in the Honolulu bound lanes is expected to be completed on Sunday, March 12. The drainage work consists of replacement of a corrugated metal drain line with a concrete drainage pipe.

Replacement of the drainage under the Kaneohe bound lanes will be scheduled for the following weekend.

Metal plates have been placed on Likelike Highway in the vicinity of Valley View Drive to maintain the structural integrity of the road. Please drive with caution and slow down in the area.

HDOT will update on our social media https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii when the Honolulu bound lanes of Likelike Highway between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive are opened.

