Secretary Fontes Visits Pinal, Apache, And Navajo Counties As Part of Statewide Tour To Help Prepare For 2024 Elections

PHOENIX – Secretary of State Adrian Fontes yesterday completed the latest stops on his statewide tour, with visits to Pinal, Apache and Navajo counties. The tour is part of Secretary Fontes' commitment to support all 15 Arizona counties, which are responsible for much of the hard work of running our elections, as they prepare for the next big election cycle in 2024.

Secretary Fontes said: "The hardworking women and men that I've met with over the last few days are an inspiration to all Arizonans, and make me confident that no matter the challenges, we will be prepared for the 2024 elections. As Secretary of State, I am committed to providing the training, technical assistance, and other support they need to maintain and expand access to the ballot for all eligible voters. I thank the elections staff, county recorders, and local elected officials for taking the time to meet with me and my team, and for giving invaluable insight into county-specific issues that will enable my office to better serve the people—regardless of where they live in our state."

Secretary Fontes tours the stunning 1891 Historical Courthouse in Florence guided by local officials Secretary Fontes meets with St. Johns Mayor Spence Udall

Secretary Fontes started the latest leg of his tour on Tuesday in Florence, the county seat of Pinal County, meeting with Recorder Dana Lewis, Elections Director Geraldine Roll, and Florence Vice Mayor Johnie Mendoza, among other local officials. While in Pinal County, he toured the voter registration office, new voter operations complex, and the Viney Jones Library, which, with the assistance of the Secretary of State's office, received $23,637 in federal ARPA grant funding.

On Wednesday, Secretary Fontes traveled to St. Johns in Apache County for discussions with Elections Director Angela Romero, County Manager Ryan Patterson, and Nelson Davis, chair of the Board of Supervisors. Secretary Fontes later met with Recorder Larry Noble, elected officials from the city of St. Johns, and SueAn Stradling-Collins, county librarian at the St. Johns Public Library, which received over $22,000 in ARPA grants, as well as a $25,000 State Grants-in-Aid to enhance its digital collections.

Secretary Fontes meets with elections officials, local elected officials, and staff at the Navajo County Elections Office Secretary Fontes with Recorder Michael Sample at his office in Holbrook

Secretary Fontes wrapped up his trip in Holbrook in Navajo County, joining Recorder Michael Sample, Elections Director Rayleen Richards, Supervisor Alberto Peshlakai, and staff.

Topics of discussion at this week's meetings included future training opportunities for election workers, the need for increased digital security against threats from foreign and non-state actors, and the need for language access for members of Arizona's tribal nations and communities.

So far, Secretary Fontes has traveled to Cochise and Santa Cruz counties, with more county visits to be announced in the coming weeks.