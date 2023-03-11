The Moon Labs, 'NFT Korea Festival 2023' a Huge Success

Held on 7th & 8th March, at DDP, with global star NFT artists. NFTs on sale were all sold-out in 1 hour.

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, KOREA, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT Korea Festival 2023, the largest NFT conference in Asia, has ended with a huge success. Held on 7th and 8th March, 2023 at DDP, Seoul, South Korea, by The Moon Labs, operator of the NFT marketplace, playNomm, and Superchief Gallery NFT, the world' s first physical NFT gallery.

There were around 2,000 visitors from the industry and the public, who came and enjoyed the festival with the great NFT displays and the conference.





The NFT Korea Festival 2023 collection which started its sale at 11 am on 7th March, were sold-out in just an hour. The fast sold out of the 92 NFTs sold on playNomm, the NFT Marketplace, showed the great interests from the NFT scenes and its users. The total sale was 1,402,504LM (equivalent of US$410,000). The highest sale was 'SOUL OF THE CITY' by Dave Krugman, which was sold for 198,506LM (equivalent of US$58,000).

In the opening ceremony, there were celebratory videos from Chang-Hyun Yoon, congressman from People Power Party and the Chairman of the Digital Asset Special Committee, and Jeong-Bok Yoo, Mayor of Incheon Metropolitan City, followed by an unveiling of the Golden easter egg, where 100% purchase support was hidden in selected NFTs from the collection.

For the NFT Art displays, including the highest buyout of Dave Krugman, around 100 global and Korean NFT artists' artworks were on display and sold, including the artworks from Lightfeet, Sutu, Hannes Hummel, Shavonne Wong, Sandbang, and many more. The 8-meter high Monolith was placed in the middle of the display to expand the experience for the visitors which was an eye-catching signature piece of the festival.

The festival included many panel discussions with the artists and industry leaders from the Web 3.0 industry, where the topics included the current NFT market, Strategies on the Web 3.0 market, Communities, and etc. Speakers like JR Walker from Sony Music, Alex from Circle, Chanel from Unicorn DAO and many star speakers participated in this conference and shared their views on the selected topics.

There were many more exciting events at the festival including a lucky draw event where Blue-chip NFTs were up for grabs, Artists award Ceremony, and so on. There was also an Invite only VIP after party with around 120 industry leaders and NFT artists participated.

NFT Korea Festival 2023 was sponsored by BNB Chain, Ledger, hardware Crypto wallet company, Foundation, digital art NFT marketplace, Fingerlabs, IoTrust, W3B, and was partnered with Meta Oasis, NFT ASIA and SearchFi.

"We are grateful for all the interest and participation for this NFT Korea Festival 2023 which exceeded our expectations.", said an officially from The Moon Labs. "This will become an annual festival with all the industry leaders and NFT holders gather and share insights on the future of the industry."

Social Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nft_korea_festival/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFTKOREAFEST

Website: http://nftkoreafestival.com/

Media Contact

Brand: The Moon Labs Inc.

Contact: Media Team

Email: contact@themoonlabs.net

Website: https://m.playnomm.com

SOURCE: The Moon Labs Inc.