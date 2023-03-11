Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2023: Virtual Reality Gains Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments
DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.9% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR
The Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.3% and 22.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- 5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies)
- CAE Healthcare
- EON Reality
- Firsthand Technology
- GE Healthcare
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Mimic Technologies Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Surgical Science Sweden AB
- Virtually Better, Inc.
- Vital Images, Inc.
- Vuzix Corporation
- WorldViz
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Virtual Reality - A Disruptive Technology
- Recent Market Activity
- Virtual Reality Brings in a Transformation in Healthcare
- Market Outlook
- Developed Regions Dominate the Market
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Challenges to Reckon With
- Cost: A Major Issue
- Competitive Scenario
- Start-ups in Healthcare VR Make an Impact
- Virtual Reality Redefines Training Programs for Clinicians and Students
- VR in Surgical Training
- Training for Paramedics, ER doctors, and First-Responders
- Virtual Reality Gains as a Diagnostic Tool
- VR Gains Prominence in the Dentistry Sector
- Allaying Patients; Surgery-Related Apprehensions
- VR Emerges as an Established Approach for Phobia Management
- VR in Treatment of Dementia
- Virtual Reality Grows in Importance in Pain Management
- Transforming Management of Chronic Pain
- Virtual Reality for Management of Pain in Burn Victims
- Virtual Reality in Cancer Therapy
- Stroke Care - An Emerging Application
- Opportunities in Rehabilitation
- Virtual Reality Gains Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments
- Anxiety Disorders and Virtual Reality
- VR for Healthy Lifestyles
- VR to Help People with Substance Use Disorders
- An Effective Tool for Designing Assisted Living Facilities
- VR Evolves as an Efficient Marketing Tool
- Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Medical Visualization Solutions: A Promising Market for VR Technology
- Treatment for Eye Problems - An Opportunity Market
- VR Simulators for Surgical Robots Grow in Demand
