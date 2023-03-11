TrustBIX Inc. Announces Completion of Third Tranche of Previously Announced Private Placement

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. TBIX TBIXF ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the third tranche (the "Third Tranche") of the non-brokered private placement financing ("Private Placement") announced on January 31, 2023 for up to 14,285,714 common shares and upsized on March 1, 2023 to 28,571,428 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.035 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

In connection with the Third Tranche, TrustBIX has closed subscriptions of 3,023,503 Common Shares for gross proceeds of $105,822.67 which is in addition to the prior closings of the initial two tranches for $411,500.

The securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the time of closing of the Private Placement. No finder's fees or other compensation was paid in connection with the Private Placement.

"TrustBIX will use the Private Placement funds for working capital and growing our business," said Hubert Lau, CEO.

About TrustBIX TBIX TBIXF

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

The Company's Insight technology offers an edge-to-enterprise supply chain solution that brings asset situational awareness to dealers, equipment fleets, and civil construction managers. The platform allows for the tracking, protection, and identification of movement of assets using self-powered and self-reporting cellular tags and cloud-based suite of tools.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @TrustBIX_Inc, LinkedIn TrustBIX and Facebook @TrustBIXInc.

