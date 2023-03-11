GENERAC HOLDINGS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Generac Holdings Inc. - GNRC

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC.

In August 2022, the Company was sued by Power Home Solar, LLC d/b/a Pink Energy, one of its primary channel partners that sold, installed, and maintained its solar battery storage systems, alleging that the Company's SnapRS component was defective causing Pink Energy to lose $155 million in revenue and replace 50,000 units. Then, in October 2022, after Pink Energy had declared bankruptcy, the Company disclosed that it had taken "pre-tax charges totaling approximately $55 million, including approximately $37 million of clean energy product warranty-related matters and approximately $18 million of bad debt expense related to a clean energy product customer that has filed for bankruptcy."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were also sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains pending.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Generac's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Generac shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gnrc/ to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005408/en/