Lemox

Lemox Investments Launches Tokenized, Liquid Marketplace for A.I.-Vetted Real Estate.

Lemox Investments today announces the launch of its liquid real estate marketplace on the Algorand blockchain

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lemox Investments today announces the launch of its liquid real estate marketplace on the Algorand blockchain, including the introduction of a sevent tokenized property listing as it gains momentum in disrupting access to real estate ownership. Lemox Investments allows anyone to become a direct owner in real estate and earn rental income for as little as $100 per token and in as few as five minutes, made possible with its blockchain-based solution. All properties listed within the marketplace are vetted by both their local investment team and proprietary artificial intelligence, designed to more accurately evaluate market indicators that drive appreciation, including social media data, retail trends, and more.

Investors receive rental income weekly after they invest and tokens appreciate in value on a monthly basis as the properties appreciate. Our investments are passive, giving you the potential to earn income without the maintenance or operational responsibilities of owning a building.

About Lemox Investments
Lemox Investments lets people invest in tokenized investment properties for only $100. All properties are vetted by their local investment team and proprietary artificial intelligence, and tokens can be sold anytime for no penalties or fees. Lemox has raised over $15M in total funding and is backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, Rebel Fund, Jason Calacanis, Hustle Fund, and more.

