MetriTrack Inc. and SST Group Inc. Announce Collaboration to bring BVN G-2000, a Computer Assisted Breast Ultrasound solution to Imaging Clinics across the Midwest

MetriTrack's BVN G-2000 to reduce operator's dependency and expand the use of breast ultrasound by enabling standardized, reproducible exams with remote expert support.

HILLSIDE, Ill., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MetriTrack, Inc., a provider of automated solutions for breast ultrasound, is pleased to announce today its distribution partnership with Storage Solutions Technology Group, Inc. SST Group, Inc. is an innovative leader in DICOM image delivery and management. SST Group, Inc. provides solutions to over 2500 hospitals and private clinics worldwide since 2004. SST Group, Inc. will distribute and support the BVN-2000, Breast Volume Navigator into all segments of the radiology market for breast ultrasound imaging in the Midwestern states.

"We are excited to have such a successful and experienced organization representing MetriTrack in the Midwestern United States Radiology market. We are confident that the BVN-2000 can increase patients' access to the best care and change the way patients are currently cared for. With the partnership of SST Group and their excellent market support, we will be able to provide our technology to a wide breadth of SST Group customers," said Dr. Calin Caluser, President and Founder at MetriTrack, Inc.

"We at SST Group are very excited to partner with MetriTrack in bringing their Breast Volume Navigator to market. We believe this innovative technology will deliver more precise and consistent breast ultrasound exams by addressing the challenge of variability among sonographers. It will also improve efficiency of the breast scan because it provides instant feedback to both sonographers and radiologists, who are on-site or remote. The Breast Volume Navigator technology with TeleUltrasound remote clinical support capability will increase confidence and quality of breast ultrasound throughout a healthcare system. We look forward to working together in adding this new capability to the breast ultrasound marketplace," said Richard Murphy, Director at SST Group, Inc.

Positive Customer Impact

Clinicians have been looking for a solution to overcome the challenges of confident imaging in dense breast tissue for years. Until now, Ultrasound's precision limitations prevented it from becoming that solution. With MetriTrack's BVN-2000 and a quality ultrasound system, ultrasound can effectively provide the accuracy and precision necessary to provide Breast Radiologists with the information for a confident diagnosis.

About MetriTrack, Inc.

Established in 2014 by Dr. Calin Caluser, a practicing breast radiologist. MetriTrack has developed novel technologies for improving the clinical effectiveness and utilization of ultrasound for breast cancer care. With the MetriTrack technologies, ultrasound can provide more utilization in the detection and subsequent treatment of small breast cancers. MetriTrack's BVN-2000 is FDA cleared and available for purchase and installation.

The Breast Volume Navigator, BVN, is a registered trademark MetriTrack, Inc. in the United States.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information visit https://metritrack.com/ or email: office@metritrack.com

Media Relations:

MetriTrack Inc.

(708) 498-3578

office@metritrack.com

Media Contact

Mirela Wohlford, MetriTrack Inc., 1 7084983578, office@metritrack.com

SOURCE MetriTrack Inc.