MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to attend a special citizenship ceremony
HALIFAX, NS, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will welcome 21 of Canada's newest citizens at a special ceremony in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and then attend the 2023 U Sports Men's Final 8 Basketball Tournament. Judge Joan Mahoney will preside over the ceremony.
Minister Fraser will be joined by Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax and Christiane Fox, Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.
|
Date:
|
Saturday, March 11, 2023
|
|
|
Ceremony
|
|
|
Time:
|
4 p.m. (local)
|
|
|
Location:
|
Halifax Convention Centre, 6th Floor
|
|
1650 Argyle Street
|
|
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 0E6
|
|
|
National Anthem
|
|
|
Time:
|
6 p.m. (local)
|
|
|
Location:
|
Scotiabank Centre
|
|
1800 Argyle Street
|
|
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 2V9
The ceremony is also available for live viewing at https://youtube.com/live/BpLLErX4tmM.
Notes for media:
- Photography and video are permitted during the ceremony and during the national anthem.
- Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 3:45 p.m. (local).
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/10/c9290.html
