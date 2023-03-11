Submit Release
ACWA Supports Newsom’s Order That Will Increase Groundwater Recharge Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton released the following statement today in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order that allows for new opportunities for water agencies and land owners to capture floodwater to recharge groundwater.

“ACWA applauds the Governor’s leadership today in removing barriers to the replenishment of our groundwater resources. By using floodwater to recharge depleted groundwater basins, we improve our resilience during dry years and relieve pressure on our flood control infrastructure. Expanding the state’s ability to recharge groundwater is a commonsense approach and is critical to meeting California’s water supply goals.”

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387

 


