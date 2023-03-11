The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ("Fidelity" or the "Company") FIS on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2022, Fidelity announced that its Chief Financial Officer planned to step down as Corporate Executive Vice President and CFO. On this news, Fidelity's stock price fell $7.56, or 7.3%, to close at $96.57 per share on August 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 3, 2022, the Company reported that its Merchant Solutions segment – specifically, its latest acquisition, Worldpay – had suffered a "margin contraction of 430 basis points." On this news, Fidelity's stock price fell $22.29, or 28%, to close at $56.79 per share on November 3, 2022.

Then, on February 13, 2023, Fidelity announced that it would spin off Worldpay, and in the process, the Company recognized a $17.6 billion write-down on the asset. On this news, Fidelity's stock price fell $9.43, or 12.5%, to close at $66.00 per share on February 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

