Analyzing the Coal Industry in China 2023: Featuring Shenhua Energy, China Coal Energy, Yanzhou Coal Mining, China National Coal & More

The Chinese coal industry has kept healthy development trends in recent years. The coal market is increasing, with the annual output resulting in record-breaking numbers year after year. If Chinese national economy keeps the rapid development trends as the present, there will be great increase of coal output, sales and exports in the coming several years.

However, coal's environmental legacy plagues the country's industry as China continues to face international pressure to deal with the environmental problems emerging from its abundant coal industry.

This report - Analyzing the Coal Industry in China 2023 - is a comprehensive coverage of the industry and brings with it the following coverage points:

Overview of the basics of the Chinese Coal Industry

A brief profile of consolidation in the Global Coal Industry

The economic growth in China and how it is driving the coal industry

An industry-wise analysis of coal usage and demand in China

Infrastructure challenges faced by the Industry

Increasing coal export by China and the impact on the overall Asia Pacific coal trade cycle

An in-depth profile of China's coal mining equipment market

and coal industries An analysis of the major market players in the Chinese coal industry along with a Porter's Five Forces analysis of the industry boosts the strategic importance of this report.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Consolidation in the Global Coal Industry

C. Economic Growth and Energy Consumption in China

D. Overview of the Energy Industry in China

E. Introduction to the Coal Market in China

E.1 Market Overview

E.2 Coal Resources

E.3 Coal Consumption in China

E.4 Coal Production in China

E.5 Coal Extraction Methods Used in China

E.6 Prediction of Coal Demand

E.6.1 Power & Heat Generation

E.6.2 Metallurgical Industry

E.6.3 Chemical Industry

E.6.4 Building Material Industry

E.6.5 Other Industries

E.7 Infrastructure Challenges Facing the Industry

E.8 Coal Contract & Spot Prices

E.9 Coal Export/Import

F. Analyzing the Coal Supply Capacity

G. China's Coal Exports Impacting Asia Pacific Coal Trade

G.1 Introduction

G.2 Impact on Competing Countries

G.3 Sustainability of Coal Exports

G.4 Summary

H. Pollution from Coal in China

H.1 Emissions from Coal Burning

H.2 Health Hazards & Pollution

H.2.1 Acid Rain

H.2.2 Global Warming

H.3 China Addresses SO2 Emission Problems

H.3.1 Usage of Command & Control Measures

H.3.2 Emissions Trading

H.3.3 Taiyuan Pilot Projects

H.4 China Addresses CO2 Emission Problems

H.4.1 China's Active Involvement in CDM

H.4.2 Steps Taken in Beijing

H.4.3 Challenges & Issues

I. Reforms in the Chinese Coal Industry

J. Coal Bed Methane in China

J.1 What is Coal Bed Methane?

J.2 China's Investment in CBM

J.3 Abundance of CBM Deposits

J.4 Safety Issues

J.5 Environmental Issues

J.6 Pressure from the International Community

J.7 Commercializing CBM

J.8 Government Policies Favoring CBM

J.9 Future Barriers to Overcome

J.10 Industry Forecast

K. China's Coal Mining Equipment Market

K.1 Market Overview

K.2 Industry Trends

K.3 Prospects Present in the Market

K.4 Competition in the Industry

K.5 Availability of End Users

K.6 Entry Barriers for New Players

L. Looking at Coal Mining Safety

L.1 Introduction

L.2 Lack of Accurate Information Reporting

L.3 Characteristics of Chinese Coal Mining

L.4 Lack of Workers' Rights

L.5 Lack of Government Reforms

L.6 Future Solutions

M. Comparing India & China's Coal Industries

N. China Coal Industry in Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

N.1 Introduction

N.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer

N.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

N.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

N.5 Threat of New Entrants

N.6 Threat of Industry Substitution

O. Major Market Players

O.1 China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd

O.2 China Coal Energy Company Ltd

O.3 Datong Coal Mining Group

O.4 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

O.5 Shanxi Coking Coal Group

O.6 China National Coal Group

O.7 Huainan Mining Group

O.8 Kailuan Group

O.9 Yangquan Coal Industry Group

P. Glossary of Terms

