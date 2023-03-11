SVB ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SVB Financial Group on Behalf of SVB Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SVB Financial Group ("SVB" or the "Company") SIVB SIVBP))) on behalf of SVB stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SVB has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 8, 2023, after trading hours, SVB shocked the market when it announced that it planned to raise nearly $2 billion, and that it would take a $1.8 billion loss on the sale of $21 billion worth of securities. Amidst these losses, it was reported that SVB's CEO, Greg Becker, had stated in a letter to investors, "while VC (venture capital) deployment has tracked our expectations, client cash burn has remained elevated and increased further in February, resulting in lower deposits than forecasted." It was also reported that various venture capital funds, including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, had advised their portfolio companies to pull their money out of SVB accounts, triggering a run on SVB.

On this news, the price of SVB's stock plummeted $161.79, or over 60%, resulting in multiple trading halts due to extreme volatility, before closing at $106.04 per share. The losses didn't stop there: SVB stock continued to fall by as much as 28% in after-hours trading.

