The New Children’s Book, “More Than One Way to Fly,” is on a Mission to Spread Kindness
As World Autism Month Approaches, the book's lyrical “call to kindness” resonates more deeply, soaring off the page and into the reader’s heart
Chicka-dee-dee-dee, a call of welcome to those both similar and unalike. For there is value in diversity, where strength and resilience take flight.”HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her book, More Than One Way to Fly, Tami L. Ullom conveys the importance of befriending the more marginalized in society, such as those on the autism spectrum.
— Tami L. Ullom
In this charming rhyming tale, Charity the Chickadee demonstrates the beauty of seeking out friendships with feathered friends who are different from herself and discovering a different point of view. It is a story of diversity and resilience and, above all, extending kindness to everyone.
"If this book helps expand the horizons of just ONE person, it has accomplished its mission." Ullom said. "If it serves as a small step on the path to achieving a society in which everyone's talents and skills are appreciated and valued, it is a success."
More Than One Way to Fly is currently available in both Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon.
