Submit Release
News Search

There were 292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,200 in the last 365 days.

The New Children’s Book, “More Than One Way to Fly,” is on a Mission to Spread Kindness

As World Autism Month Approaches, the book's lyrical “call to kindness” resonates more deeply, soaring off the page and into the reader’s heart

Chicka-dee-dee-dee, a call of welcome to those both similar and unalike. For there is value in diversity, where strength and resilience take flight.”
— Tami L. Ullom
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her book, More Than One Way to Fly, Tami L. Ullom conveys the importance of befriending the more marginalized in society, such as those on the autism spectrum.

In this charming rhyming tale, Charity the Chickadee demonstrates the beauty of seeking out friendships with feathered friends who are different from herself and discovering a different point of view. It is a story of diversity and resilience and, above all, extending kindness to everyone.

"If this book helps expand the horizons of just ONE person, it has accomplished its mission." Ullom said. "If it serves as a small step on the path to achieving a society in which everyone's talents and skills are appreciated and valued, it is a success."

More Than One Way to Fly is currently available in both Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon.

Tami L. Ullom
Reader's Repose Press
+1 256-541-2890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Author Read-Aloud

You just read:

The New Children’s Book, “More Than One Way to Fly,” is on a Mission to Spread Kindness

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more