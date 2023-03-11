PacWest Bancorp Issues Updated Financial Figures; Reiterates Capital and Liquidity Strategy and Financial Position in Light of Industry Developments

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (the “Company”), a bank holding company with $41 billion in assets, in light of recent industry events, updates the following financial (unaudited) information and reiterates its capital and liquidity strategy:



The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”), is a diversified relationship-based commercial bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The Bank has been, and continues to be, focused on strengthening our core relationship-based commercial bank, which we expect to result in stable core deposits, increased capital ratios, and an improved efficiency ratio, and will allow us to maintain our credit quality at favorable levels.

We have a diversified deposit base that includes commercial, community banking, homeowners associations, retail, and venture deposits.

As of 3/9/23, total deposits were $33.2 billion compared with $33.9 billion as of 12/31/22.

We have taken numerous strategic steps over the past four quarters to improve the balance sheet, including exiting non-core products, executing bond sales, a preferred stock offering, and a credit-linked notes transaction, and commenced a cost-reduction initiative designed to increase earnings.

Our risk-based capital ratios, including CET1, have been increasing for the past 3 quarters, including tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.61%, which is well in excess of regulatory requirements, as of 12/31/22.

Our liquidity position, with the following financial balances (unaudited) as of 3/9/23, is: Cash held on balance sheet of approximately $1.9 billion Fully collateralized credit facility from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco of $4.9 billion Federal Reserve Discount Window availability of $2.0 billion Unpledged, liquid securities of approximately $5.3 billion Loan balances of $28.3 billion, which are lower by $384 million since year-end 2022, as the Bank executes on our previously-announced strategy to slow loan growth and strengthen our balance sheet



Asset quality remains excellent, and we have experienced no significant changes since year-end, including classified assets, non-performing assets, and charge-offs.



“Though the banking industry is experiencing significant volatility in light of recent events, we want to reiterate that Pacific Western Bank is a well-performing, well-diversified, full-service commercial bank with more than twenty years of history. We have been a proven partner to our customers through all economic cycles and are actively adapting in the current economic environment,” said Paul W. Taylor, President and CEO.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with $41 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). Pacific Western Bank is a relationship-based community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham,North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

