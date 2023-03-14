The World's Greatest Living Shipwreck Hunter, Dr. E. Lee Spence, Reveals His Secrets To Finding Millions In Treasure

Learn To Find Treasure And Live A Life Of Adventure

Treasure.Academy announces the launch of treasure hunter course and private group - Treasure For Starters, featuring underwater archaeologist Dr. E. Lee Spence.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure.Academy, an innovator in online course development and resources for treasure hunting enthusiasts, has announced the release today of, "Treasure for Starters", featuring the renowned treasure hunter, pioneering marine archaeologist, and Underwater Academy of Arts & Sciences NOGI Awardee - Dr. E. Lee Spence.

The Treasure for Starters docu-course offers a guide to the life of adventure treasure hunting, through the lens of a legendary shipwreck research and recovery expert.

Dr. Spence started treasure hunting at age twelve and has over six decades of treasure hunting discovered over a hundred shipwrecks, and brought up literally millions of dollars in artifacts and treasure, and has amassed research on many thousands of shipwrecks to look for all over the world.

As part of the course experience, students gain exclusive access to a private group, where they can interact with other enthusiasts, and receive guidance from Dr. Spence to help develop their treasure hunting skills.

The course touches on Dr. Spence’s lifetime of experience in research, planning, treasure hunting techniques, preservation, ethical and professional lessons on how to discover treasure.

"Treasure hunting is an exciting and rewarding life of adventure, but it can also be intimidating for beginners to know how to get started," said Dr. Spence. "That's why we created the Treasure for Starters course - to give people access to lessons and build a community that will help guide them towards living their treasure hunting dreams."

Creative Director Francesco Kozerski says - “Treasure hunting is somehow a kind of fountain of youth, and we get to share that with people all over the world. It’s unbelievable!”

Treasure.Academy founder and adventurer Bill Span on plans for the academy said - "Your participation and tuition fees will bring to light world changing historical discoveries. Get ready for adventure and exploration learning from our National Treasure - Dr. E. Lee Spence."

The Treasure for Starters course is now available for purchase on the Treasure.Academy website. For more information, visit www.treasure.academy.

About Treasure.Academy

Treasure.Academy is a provider of online courses and resources for treasure hunting enthusiasts. The company plans to offer a full range of courses and professional tools designed to help beginners and experienced treasure hunters alike explore the history and mysteries of lost treasure. To learn more, visit www.treasure.academy

