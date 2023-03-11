India FDI Policy and Ease of Doing Business Legal Framework Report 2023: A Study of the Challenges Faced by Foreign Companies while Entering into the Indian Market

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Framework in India for FDI Policies and Ease of Doing Business" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Through this report, we intend to provide the FDI landscape, regulatory frameworks and current status of FDIs in India. This report will help companies interested in investing in India.

After the decision of going for economic reforms in 1991, the Indian government took many steps to bring in foreign direct investments (FDIs). As time proceeded there were many iterations to the original framework and today the reforms are at their peak.

There were many challenges on this route and there are many more to come. But the good news is the government is working on sorting them. Still, there are some areas an investor should take care of. What are those unfolded as you go.

The scope of the report is limited to analyzing the challenges faced by foreign investors while investing in India as per the prevailing regulatory framework. The report also discusses the impact of the regulatory framework and ease of doing business by foreign companies after the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Statement of Problem

The Narasimha Rao-led Government introduced liberalization and allowed foreign companies to invest and do business in India. Despite making a favourable environment for the business and economy, there are certain issues and challenges which foreign companies/investors face while investing in India. The regulatory framework of the country creates a hindrance to a certain amount and impacts the decision of these investors in investing in India and expanding the business and economy of the country.

Hypothesis

The report assumes that after the economic policy of 1991 and the introduction of the liberalization policy, India opened the gates for foreign investors and companies to do business in India and invest in India. Many regulations and laws have been eased to attract and increase foreign direct investments and development the business market in India.

Limitations of the Study

The report is limited to the study of issues and challenges faced by foreign investors or companies while investing in India. It only analyses the concerns and issues with the regulatory framework for investing in India. Due to the nature of the study interviews or interactions with foreign companies or investors were not conducted.

Research Questions

How the foreign companies defined in India ?

? What are the different methods of establishing foreign companies in India ?

? What is the procedure for registering foreign companies in India ?

? How can Indian laws and regulations impact foreign companies while doing business in India ?

? What issues and concerns does a foreign investor face while investing in India ?

? What is the present scenario of foreign investments after the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Research Objectives

To understand the concept of foreign companies as per the Companies Act, 2013.

To understand the different methods of establishing foreign companies in India .

. To list out the procedure of registering foreign companies in India .

. To analyze the impact of Indian laws and regulations on foreign companies while doing business in India .

. To critically analyze the issues and concerns faced by foreign investors while investing in India .

. To analyze the present scenario of foreign investments after the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The sources used for the research include;

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS)

Project Development Cells (PDC5)

Investment Clearance Cell (ICC)

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASCOM)

Legal Resources;

The Juvenile Companies Act of 2013, the Banking regulation act, of 1949

The Payment of Wages Act of 1936, the Industrial Employment Act of 1946

The Industrial Disputes Act of 1947

The Payment of Bonus Act of 1965

The Payment of Gratuity Act of 1972

The Construction Workers Acts of 1996, the Workmen's Compensation Act of 1923 (as amended in 2000)

The Industrial Disputes Act of 1946, and the Trade Unions Act of 1926

Income-tax Act of 1961, Competition Act,2002

Limited Liability Act, 2008

Indian Contract Act of 1872

Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999

Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992

Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and Information Technology act 2000

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Background

1.1 Statement of Problem

1.2 Hypothesis

1.3 Research Questions

1.4 Research Objectives

1.5 Scope of the Study

1.6 Limitations of the Study

1.7 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Positive Externalities in Economic Growth

2.2 Factors Considered for FDIs

2.3 The Two Questions

3 The Trend of Investing in Developing Countries

3.1 The Basic Principles

3.2 Rule of law and foreign investment

3.2.1 Setting Investment Climate

3.2.2 The Relevance of Expediting Regulatory Procedures

3.2.3 Local Legal Systems, International Treaties and Bilateral Investment Treaties

3.3 The Indian Legal System and its impact

4 Indian Environment for FDIs

4.1 Era of FDI Liberalisation

4.2 Five Point Policy

4.2.1 Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992

4.2.2 Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) and Regulations

4.2.3 Banking Regulation Act, 1949

4.2.4 Companies Act, 2013 and 2015

4.2.5 Indian Contract Act, 1872

4.2.6 Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996

4.2.7 Information Technology Act, 2000

4.2.8 Competition Act, 2002 and Limited Liability Act, 2008

4.2.9 Business laws regarding copyrights, patents, and trademarks

4.2.10 Labour Laws

4.2.11 Tax laws

5 The Regulatory Process for Foreign Companies in India

5.1 Procedure for Foreign Company Registration in India

5.1.1 Companies (Registration of Foreign Companies) Rules

5.1.2 Financial Statements of Foreign Companies

5.1.3 Foreign Company Certification

5.1.4 Compliances under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999

5.1.5 Companies act, 2013

6 Foreign Companies as per Companies Act, 2013

6.1 Rules for Running Business in India through Electronic Means

7 Legal Options for Starting a Business in India

7.1 Joint venture with Indian Partners

7.2 Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company

7.3 Limited Liability Partnership

7.4 Branch Office

7.5 Liaison Office

7.6 Project Office

8 Company Formation in India

8.1 Incorporation of a company

8.1.1 Ascertaining Availability of Name

8.1.2 Preparation of Memorandum of Association in the Article of the Association

8.1.3 Printing, Signing, and Stamping, Vetting of Memorandum and Articles

8.1.4 Power of Attorney

8.1.5 Payment of Registration Fees

8.1.6 Certificate of Incorporation

9 Summary

