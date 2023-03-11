Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Not Materially Impacted by Silicon Valley Bank Closure

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company") HIMS, the leading health and wellness platform, is aware of the current actions taken by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation with respect to Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB"). The Company has limited cash exposure resulting from the liquidity concerns at SVB. The vast majority of the Company's cash and short-term investments are held via third-party custodians other than SVB. Additionally, the Company does not have any debts or current lines of credit directly impacted by these events.

