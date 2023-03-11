York Harbour Metals Engages Firm for Investor Relations Services in North America

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. YORK YORKF 5DE (the "Company" or "York") announces that it has chosen Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, supporting its ongoing efforts to increase awareness in North America. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition, and raise awareness within online investor content platforms. Native Ads will employ state-of-the-art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative.

This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for up to 6 months, or until budget exhaustion, at the cost of approximately $150,000 USD (approx. $201,000 CAD), which will be paid at commencement of the program from the Company's existing working capital. Services provided pursuant to the agreement will include North American media placements and distribution and strategic services, including content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization and strategic digital advertising consulting. The campaign will commence in March of 2023, with exact timelines to be agreed upon by York and Native Ads. The Company and Native Ads act at arm's length, and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The appointment of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency in business since 2014 that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions. It is only digital agency serving public companies that owns both its own ad network, as well as a financial publisher network. Native Ads has offices in Vancouver and New York and is led by its CEO Jon Malach who is its authorized representative for its investor relations services. For more than 8 years, Jon has been facilitating the strategic pairing by Native Ads of premium publishers with premium advertisers, by providing elegant native ad units.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. YORK YORKF 5DE is an exploration and development company with a focus on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

Recently, the Company announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 13,025 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to actively identify diamond drill targets by property-wide prospecting and focused soil sampling and geological mapping. A substantial drill program scheduled for this year.

For further details on York Harbour Metals, please reach out to info@yorkharbourmetals.com or call +1-778-302-2257. You may also visit the Company's website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

Managing Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158129